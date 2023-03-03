FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A treasurer is accused of stealing almost $50,000 from the fire department she worked for.

Kimberly Reeves, 52, is facing prison time for larceny. Cumberland County investigators accused her of stealing $48,011.21 from Pearce’s Mill Fire Department while working there as the secretary and treasurer.

“Once we found out it was a problem we turned it over to the proper authorities,” said Pearce’s Mill Fire Department Chief Ronnie Marley.

According to court documents, Reeves processed eight unauthorized bank withdrawals between October 2021 through July 2022.

The indictment said she wrote 52 unauthorized checks and nine electronic checks. Investigators said Reeves made the payments out to herself within a year. Reeves was terminated from her position on February 1, 2023, after the missing funds were discovered during an audit and reported to law enforcement.

“It created a minor problem. We had to change some things and the way we operate,” Chief Marley said.

However, the chief said the incident has not jeopardized fire services for the community.

“We been in operation for over 67 years and we are still going to be in operation,” he said.

A CBS 17 crew went by Reeves’ home to see if she was available to respond to the accusations, but no one responded. She’s due back in court in April.