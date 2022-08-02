FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The air conditioning units stopped working Tuesday morning at Cumberland County’s Department of Public Health, prompting its closure at 11 a.m.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department located at 1235 Ramsey Street remains closed and there is no update to the timeline of when its operations will continue, according to county officials. While there’s no clear time of reopening, it appears the department is expecting to be closed all day on Wednesday.

“County Facilities and Maintenance crews are working to install an emergency chiller that will allow the facility to reopen,” a Cumberland County release said.

Information on the department’s operations on Thursday will be shared by Wednesday afternoon, officials added.

In the meantime, the department says patients who had their appointments unexpectedly cancelled will be rescheduled, including appointments for monkeypox vaccinations and testing. However, COVID-19 testing will remain available in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, the release said this closure does not affect WIC offices in Spring Lake and Hope Mills or the Environmental Health offices on Gillespie Street.