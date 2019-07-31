Cumberland County Health Department names new medical director

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that Dr. Lori Haigler has been hired as the new medical director.

Haigler has served as interim medical director since December 2018, following the retirement of longtime public health physician Dr. Lan Tran-Phu.

Haigler has been a practicing family physician and women’s health physician for more than 15 years.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Clemson University and completed her Doctor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine.

“Dr. Haigler is very familiar with the health department, having provided services in virtually all of our clinic areas,” said Cumberland County Interim Health Director Duane Holder in a press release. “During her tenure as interim medical director, Dr. Haigler has been an instrumental member of the Senior Leadership Team and a great asset to the staff, community partners and the people we serve.”

Haigler begins her official role on Aug. 5.

