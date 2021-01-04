Cumberland County Health Department suspends COVID-19 testing sites to focus on vaccinations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is suspending COVID-19 testing sites so it can “scale up vaccination efforts,” the department announced Monday.

As of Dec. 18, the department had free COVID-19 testing twice a week at Manna Church on Cliffdale Road and Second Missionary Baptist Church.

“There are many other test locations in Cumberland County that are free and are open to the public,” said Cumberland County Public Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. “The suspension of the testing sites will allow us to shift our staff to vaccination sites.”

Testing sites run by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will still host free testing sites at Manna Dream Center on Wednesdays and New Life Bible Church on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The county health department is working with NCDHHS for three additional testing sites.

Cumberland County currently has more than 20 COVID-19 testing locations.

To find one near you, visit co.cumberland.nc.us/covid19.

Cumberland County is in Phase 1a of the vaccination plan, which allows public health and health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents to receive doses.

Phase 1b is expected to begin Jan. 11 and will be given in the following order:

Group 1: Anyone 75 years and older

Group 2: Health care workers (not vaccinated in Phase 1a) and frontline essential workers 50 years and older (estimated to begin late January)

Group 3: Health care workers (not vaccinated in Phase 1a) and frontline essential workers (as defined above) of any age (estimated to begin in early February)

Phase 2 will begin shortly after phase 1b in the following order:

Group 1: Anyone 65-75 years old

Group 2: Anyone aged 16 to 64 years with one or more high-risk medical conditions, as defined by CDC

Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other congregate settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function

Group 4: Essential workers who have not yet been vaccinated in Phase 1b

As of Monday, Cumberland County has a total of 14,430 COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths.