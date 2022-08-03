FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Department of Public Health officials said its building will re-open for patients starting Thursday after being closed for two days.

The building closed down Tuesday morning and an emergency chiller was installed to restore air conditioning Wednesday, according to Cumberland County officials.

The Health Department, located at 1235 Ramsey St., will continue operating Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. once it reopens. The building will also re-open as a cooling station for members of the public who do not have access to air conditioning.

The Health Department was forced to close Tuesday morning when the air conditioning system stopped working.

Monkeypox testing and vaccinations are by appointment. This was not affected by the closure. Call 910-433-3600 to make an appointment. COVID-19 testing is available in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will begin at 9 a.m.

For more information, call 910-433-3600 or go to cumberlandcountync.gov/departments/public-health