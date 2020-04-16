Cumberland County high school senior reflects on missed milestones as year abruptly ends

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Normally this time of year, high school senior Jasmine Sanchez would be on the softball field.

“We only played four games, then the season just ended,” Sanchez said.

Jasmine’s team started fundraising last year so they could get new uniforms and equipment for this season.

“We finally got it all, and now it’s just not there.”

She also had her shiny new prom dress ready to go.

“Everybody already bought their dress, and you know dresses are expensive.”

Now, the 17-year-old Pine Forest senior is finishing her classes at home.

Under state guidance, Cumberland County schools are requiring seniors to have at least 22 credits to graduate, rather than the usual 28.

Their final classes won’t be graded. They will either get a pass or fail.

“It’s a challenging time for everyone, but we will get through this together,” said Cumberland County Schools Associate Superintendent Lindsay Whitley. “We are Cumberland strong, and we know that students have questions and we want to be there every step of the way to support them.”

Jasmine is still working hard toward her dream of becoming a Fayetteville police officer, like her uncle.

She’s already taking college classes to prepare.

“Don’t slack, don’t procrastinate because you never know what could happen.”

Whitley says they should know soon whether graduation ceremonies can happen.