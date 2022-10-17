FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer.

Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county.

“I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in the military and education, and I believe her addition will allow us to continue the momentum that has been building over the past several years in the area of (diversity, equity and inclusion),” said Amy Cannon, the county manager.

During her last four years with the military, Waring served as an equal opportunity advisor, planning, directing, implementing and monitoring Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) programs, and advising senior leadership on issues affecting the workforce, including the effectiveness and status of EEO program goals, efficiency and legal compliance, the release stated.

Following her military career, Waring served as an EEO specialist at the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command in Norfolk, Va.

“I’m looking forward to working with the DEI Advisory Committee and other stakeholders to help further Cumberland County’s goals of being a more diverse, equitable and inclusive place for our employees,” Waring said.