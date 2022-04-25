FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — You can help keep your family and community safe by taking part in the next Drug Take-Back day for Cumberland County.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is working with Safe Kids Cumberland County to host the upcoming event.

It will take place on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Carolina National Guard Armory at 3555 Owen Dr. in Fayetteville and Stedman Drug at 7445 Clinton Rd. in Stedman.

And if you can’t make it to the event, “the permanent medication drop box” is “inside the Sheriff’s Office in downtown Fayetteville beside the Courthouse,” officials said.

The event and dropbox are a safe way to dispose of expired or unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.