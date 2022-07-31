FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the hotel that caught fire in Fayetteville Saturday morning is now being investigated as an arson attack.

At about 4:35 a.m. Saturday, deputies and the Pearce’s Mill Fire Department responded to a fire at the Royal Inn at the 2600 block of Gillespie St.

Officials say the fire started on the bottom floor in room 112, causing heavy flames and fire damage. They say it then spread to the second floor, causing heat damage.

40 to 50 other guests were evacuated, according to fire department officials.

Reports say no one was injured.

Cumberland Road, Cotton, Hope Mills, Grays Creek Station 18, Grays Creek Station 24 and Fayetteville City Fire Departments Station 1, Station 5 and Station 16 also responded and provided mutual aid.

Deputies say video footage from the hotel showed the suspect going in and out of the room several times while it burned for 30 minutes before leaving.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the suspect did not attempt to extinguish the fire or notify anyone at the Royal Inn of the fire.

Michael Devon Dunham, 44, of Saint Pauls is wanted for first degree arson and burning of personal property.

Anyone has information about this investigation or Dunham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Arson Investigator R. Tyndall at 910-677-5499.

If someone wishes to report crimes anonymously, they’re asked to contact the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app. It’s available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and for Android devices in Google Play.