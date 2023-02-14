FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who was already in jail was charged Monday with multiple sex offenses involving a child.

A secured bond for Quintin Freeman, 32, has been set at $2.025 million, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges against Freeman include:

two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15,

four counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15,

six counts of indecent liberties with a child, and

two counts of crimes against nature.

Freeman was already in the Cumberland County Detention Center on unrelated charges. His first appearance on these new charges is at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the detention center.