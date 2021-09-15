Cumberland County investigating online threats to “shoot up” Cape Fear High School

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating online threats posted to four social media platforms Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Patrice Bogertey, the Public Information Officer for the sheriff’s office, said a responsible party called 911 about social media threats to shoot up Cape Fear High School in Fayetteville on Wednesday. The threats were posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Bogertey replied to CBS 17 and said the sheriff’s office is currently investigating who is involved and analyzing the level of credibility.