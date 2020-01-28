Cumberland County investing more than $10 million to fix water issues at Gray’s Creek

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County is now investing more than $10 million to fix the water in Gray’s Creek.

There have been growing concerns since the chemical GenX was found to be in the water supply there in 2017.

The Chemours Company manufactures the chemical at a nearby plant.

Since this was found, residents and schools have been using filters and bottled water.

Cumberland County Commissioner Jimmy Keefe says the first phase of the $10.5 million in county money will go to running water to Gray’s Creek and Alderman Road elementary schools, something he hopes to have done by 2021.

“I don’t believe that we can wait any longer,” Keefe said. “The citizens deserve clean water, and I believe it’s the county’s responsibility to move forward and start doing that.”

The Chemours Company emailed this statement today:

“Chemours continues to hold regular discussions with neighboring counties about our emission control actions and permanent drinking water supplies under the Consent Order. Our Fayetteville Works manufacturing site is committed to being both a good neighbor and a leading steward of the environment. No other company has made commitments to reducing PFAS emissions to the levels Chemours has committed. In fact, our commitment to reduce PFAS emissions to air and water by at least 99% applies to all our sites worldwide. We hope other companies and industries with industrial emission will make similar commitments.” Chemours Company

“The best-case scenario is if we can work with Chemours as the county,” Keefe said. “Our hope is that we can get everybody together to find a solution instead of fixing the blame on somebody else right now, because ultimately what everybody wants is clean water.”