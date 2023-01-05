FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is seeking proposals from organizations interested in providing a prevention and early intervention program for delinquent and at-risk youth for the state fiscal year 2023-24 beginning July 1.

The council has studied risk factors and needs of juvenile court-involved youth in

the county and anticipates funds in the amount of $1,119,291 from the N.C. Department of Public Safety Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the upcoming fiscal year, according to a news release from the county.

The JCPC issued a Request for Proposals and began accepting proposals Dec. 28. The

deadline for submissions is no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 13. The following types of programs

will be considered for funding:

• Parent/Family Skill Building

• Interpersonal Skill Building

• Vocational Skills

• Restitution/Community Service

• Teen Court

• Psychological Assessments

• Home-Based Family Counseling

• Individual/Group/Mixed Counseling

• Substance Abuse Counseling

• Temporary Shelter Care

All RFP submissions may be mailed or delivered to:

Nichelle Gaines

JCPC Coordinator

412-W Russell Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

County JCPC partners with the N.C. Department of Public Safety as part of a strategy to

mobilize communities to create a multi-disciplinary continuum of care that includes prevention programs for children, early intervention for juvenile offenders, and graduated sanctions for repeat offenders.