Cumberland County leaders want to curb crime near motels after recent homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The latest homicide in Fayetteville happened at a room in the Travel Inn. City leaders are now mulling over ways to curb crime in areas surrounding motels.

“It was quiet until this incident happened,” said owner Mike Naik. “I don’t want crime to happen here.”

Naik said he does what he can to prevent crime at his motel.

“I’ve had incidents but they were not murders,” Naik said.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said they have ordinances in place to deal with businesses in high crime areas as needed.

“I would not think this is any type of epidemic or crisis at this time,” Colvin said. “We are making it a top priority to keep our citizens safe, and any bad actors in the community will have to give an account for it.”

Over the past few years, thousands of calls for service have been made to the sheriff’s office from the motel district on Highway 301.

“There’s been a concern about the motels, especially along Gillespie Street and Eastern Boulevard,” Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans said. “It still exists, and from what I understand, it’s getting worse.”

Evans wants a group formed to find solutions.

“For some reason, it’s landing on deaf ears,” Evans said.

He wants business owners held to a higher standard.

“To make the owners of these particular properties more accountable for what’s going on on their properties, that’s not happening,” Evans said.

Fayetteville police were not able to provide crime statistics on Thursday for the areas near city motels.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office says reportable crime is down in the motel district since last year.

