FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Public Library is participating in a campaign to make a difference in the lives of pets in the Cumberland County Animal Shelter.

During “31 Days of Love” every library location is accepting donations of pet supplies during October.

Donations can be delivered to any library location. Acceptable items include pet food, pet toys, blankets, newspapers to line cages and other animal-related supplies, said Faith B. Phillips, Cumberland County Library Director.

See a wish list of items on Animal Services’ website or on Amazon.

The library will also host pet adoption programs to help find loving homes for shelter pets during October.

The pet adoption programs will be held at:

Oct. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cliffdale Regional Library, 6882 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville

Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at Headquarters Library, 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville

Oct. 24 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Hope Mills Community Library, 3411 Golfview Road, Hope Mills

Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at North Regional Library, 855 McArthur Road, Fayetteville

People can make a difference by adopting shelter animals in need of a home.

Visit the shelter, located at 4704 Corporation Dr., Fayetteville, or go online to see adoptable shelter animals at the Animal Services website.

Pet supply donations are accepted year-round during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting a pet or for more information about pet supply donations, call 910-321-6852.

For more information on the Library system, including other locations and hours of operation, visit here.