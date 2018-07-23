Cumberland County looking to boost school safety Video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Cumberland County Schools is taking steps to protect children in and out of the classroom.

It's a sign of the times in Cumberland County where 1,700 students are headed back to school Monday.

Parents and administrators say they agree on one thing - this year and it's that school safety is their top priority.

"It's very important especially now a days," said parent Mica Lavasa. "There are so many things going on that you have to make sure they're safe. They lock down the school and they protect the kids."

From the street, to the sides walks, even on the school bus Cumberland County Superintendent Marvin Connelly has made it a priority to secure every school in his district.

"Throughout the summer we've made security enhancements to the facilities of all of our elementary schools, and we'll continue that work at our middle and high schools during the year," said Connelly.

"All schools have SRO's and everything like that so I have complete faith they're going to be able to do their jobs," said parent Henry Craft.

While they now track everyone in and out of the school simply locking the doors isn't enough.

Cumberland County Schools is now asking parents to step in and provide an extra set of eyes.

"We have volunteers at all of our school campuses called the school angel program," said Connelly. "We encourage parents and community members to volunteer to be a part of our 'School Angels' which is about security at putting more eyes and ears on our campuses."

"That's a great idea," said Craft. "It gives the staff a chance to see who the parents really are, so you can't have someone trying to take their way in and take a kid or anything like that."

For more information on the Cumberland County "Angel Program," click here.



