FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is arrested after a robbery report leads to multiple charges, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a commercial alarm report at the 3800 block of Dunn Road on Tuesday at 9:25 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene and were told a robbery at the business had just happened, the sheriff’s office said.

Before the call, 44-year-old Cesario Ferrell Melvin went into the store and threatened the clerk while demanding the money from the register. Melvin stole an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and several packs of cigarettes. Melvin left the area in a silver Scion sedan, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, when Major Crimes Detectives were conducting follow-ups on Cedar Creek Road, Melvin’s vehicle was located at a nearby motel.

Melvin refused to open the door and when deputies tried to make contact with him. Deputies eventually took Melvin into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Melvin was arrested and transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Melvin was charged with the following:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

2nd-degree kidnapping

Possession of stolen goods

Assault on a female

Communicating threats

Driving while license revoked

Melvin is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond, the sheriff’s office said. His first court appearance was on Wednesday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective R. Wolfe (910) 677-5464 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.