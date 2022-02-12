Cumberland County man in critical condition following overnight saloon shooting

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a Cumberland County saloon overnight, police said.

The Spring Lake Police Department responded to the Drifter Country Saloon in the 400 block of N. Bragg Boulevard at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday to find one male in the parking lot who had been shot, a press release confirmed.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers said they are currently speaking with witnesses and following leads from the crime scene at this time to further their investigation.