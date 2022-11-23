LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — An ordinary day turned into a lucky one when a Cumberland County man won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won the $100,000 prize.

Martin purchased his Fabulous Fortune winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North Ramsey Street in Linden. Martin collected his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday. After taxes, he took home $71,019.

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Two $3 million prizes and nine $100,000 have yet to be claimed.