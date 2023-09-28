FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been charged in connection to an animal cruelty case in Cumberland County from early September.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, detectives picked up an investigation from Cumberland County Animal Services regarding animal cruelty that happened at Witts End Quarter Horses at 4849 Enniskillen Road in Fayetteville.

During their investigation, Cumberland County Animal Services searched the property and found several horses, including a 3-month-old baby horse. After reviewing the veterinary medical records, it was discovered that the young horse sustained felony-level injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

24-year-old Austin Wayne Simpson, of Hope Mills, and 25-year-old Kylie Lenore Parker, of Fayetteville, were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and felony conspiracy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both were taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. They are each being held under $15,000 secured bonds.

Their first court appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detective S. Bryan at (910) 677-5597 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).