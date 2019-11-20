Cumberland County mom says teacher made son with autism stand alone outside

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother says her child with autism was put outside by himself as a form of punishment at a Cumberland County elementary school.

Myreah Eley says it happened last week at Bill Heffner Elementary in Fayetteville.

“You didn’t know what else to do when a child is crying in your classroom other than put him outside? That makes no sense to me,” Eley said.

After meeting with the teacher and school administrators, she turned to CBS 17 to get answers.

She says she’s not angry, but she wants transparency and to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Eley says her 7-year-old son, Javin, was crying about something in class when his teacher slammed her hand on a table and yelled at him to get outside.

She says another teacher and her son told her about it that day.

“I was just shocked and really disappointed.”

Myreah says she let school staff know things like loud noises can trigger meltdowns for Javin.

“They were warned this could have happened which means they should have been prepared for it,” she said.

Myreah says Javin was ordered to stand outside alone for at least a few minutes.

“I can’t trust her, I can’t trust the school,” the mom said.

The district sent a statement about the incident:

“We have high expectations for all of our employees and strive to provide an exceptional learning environment for every student. School and district personnel are investigating these allegations and will respond appropriately.” Cumberland County Schools

So far, the family is not happy with the response.

They say Javin is not in that teacher’s class anymore.

“Their attitude kind of set the narrative that they were more concerned with protecting their staff’s reputation, as oppose to the children’s safety and well being.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: