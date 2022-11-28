FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has named a new county manager as of Monday.

Clarence Grier was named the next County Manager during a special meeting at 1 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome Clarence Grier to Cumberland County to serve as our next County Manager,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Glenn Adams said. “He has roots in this area and his background and experience make him an exceptional choice to lead our organization and accomplish the Board’s priorities and objectives to continue our forward momentum.”

Grier currently serves as Deputy City Manager in Roanoke, Virginia, and will take command in Cumberland County on March 1.

According to an official Cumberland County press release, Grier has 34 years of local government experience and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration out of Campbell University.

“I am excited and truly honored to be provided the opportunity to serve the Board and citizens of Cumberland County as County Manager,” Grier said. “I am honored and thankful for the Board’s confidence in my experience and leadership, and I am looking forward to becoming a member of [the] Cumberland County community and continuing the mission, vision and objectives of the Board and broader community.”