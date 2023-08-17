The breaking and entering happened at this house in Cumberland County.(Photo from Cumberland county Sheriff’s Office)

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County neighbor shot a breaking and entering suspect Thursday morning and a teenager was taken into custody, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday shortly after 4:15 a.m., deputies were called to the 4000 block of Church Street in Wade regarding a breaking and entering of an unoccupied home.

After arriving, deputies said they found Ahmad Khalif Smith, 25, in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a neighbor responded to the breaking and entering before deputies arrived and shot Smith as he left the residence.

A juvenile offender tried to flee the scene as deputies were arriving. Deputies said the juvenile was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available.

