Cumberland County nonprofit planting startup for Career Day for People with Disabilities

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County nonprofit is celebrating its first proclamation to be signed in for people with disabilities on Friday.

“The Vocational Placement Career Day for People with Disabilities is the first Proclamation to be signed in, to celebrate people with disabilities skills and talents by assessing them and linking them to employers to find a place of employment in the marketplace to utilize their gifts and their talents,” Alda Midgette, the nonprofit founder said in a release.

The nonprofit, Fireseeds, established in 2009, meaning Planting Seeds of Purpose, seeks to increase employment for the special needs community in Cumberland County.

In its proclamation, Fireseeds said it is committed to cultivating personal development within the community by enabling people with disabilities to become successful and by creating pathways to do so, work to recognize the talents within the community, and to work to continue removing employment obstacles for these people.

“Fireseeds will establish a platform for the special needs population that will be celebrated annually on the 24th day of October to embrace the talents and skills that individuals with disabilities bring to the workplace and to our Cumberland County community,” the proclamation reads.

The proclamation, and approval to make this a nationally celebrated day in Cumberland County, was approved on Oct. 4.

Finally, the proclamation reading and event will be held at the College Lakes Recreational Center in Fayetteville at 4:30 p.m.