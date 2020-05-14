Cumberland County now accepting small business grant applications

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County is now accepting small business grant applications through May 29.

Cumberland County Community Development has established a Small Business Resiliency grant program to assist qualified local businesses that suffered economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The program will provide grants up to $10,000 and is intended for for-profit businesses with 10 or fewer full-time equivalent employees. The goal is to help businesses retain employees and maintain economic stability during the crisis.

The program is supported by Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

To apply, for a grant, the business must operate within the Cumberland County geographic service area, which includes the unincorporated areas of the county, as well as the towns of Eastover, Falcon, Godwin, Hope Mills, Linden, Spring Lake, Stedman and Wade.

Funds may be used for:

Working capital to meet payroll, pay rent and utilities or purchase inventory

Purchasing machinery and equipment (with or without installation costs)

Professional services including engineering, architectural, local permits or fees, business consulting services, but only as specifically approved by County staff; and

Marketing materials and advertising including website development and servicing

Certain business types are ineligible to apply, including:

Residential businesses

Franchises

Hotels or motels

Liquor stores

Financial/lending institutions

National/regional chain businesses

Bars and night clubs

Vape shops and hemp shops

Tattoo parlors and body piercing shops

Gambling business

Private membership or fraternal organizations/businesses

Adult-oriented businesses

Businesses owned in part or fully by Cumberland County staff, administration, or leadership

Applications will be accepted from May 14 until 5 p.m. on May 29. Application, submission requirements, and guidelines can be obtained via email or the Small Business Resiliency Grant Program link on the community development website.

More headlines from CBS17.com: