Cumberland County officials warn of Isias as tropical storm warning expanded

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Cumberland County was upgraded to a tropical storm warning Sunday afternoon, county leaders shared warnings about Isias.

The new tropical storm warning, which also includes Johnston, Sampson and Wayne counties, predicts wind gusts up to 60 mph and more than 6 inches of rain in some areas.

The tornado threat has also increased as the tropical storm warning was issued.

Cumberland County officials said emergency shelters should be considered a last resort because of COVID-19 precautions.

Authorities warned of flooding, downed trees and power outages.

“Residents should be prepared for flash flooding in the normal low-lying areas. We are anticipating street-level flooding, as well as power outages from downed trees with wind gusts in the 50 miles-per-hour range,” Cumberland County Emergency Services Director Gene Booth said in a news release.

County officials also warned against driving through flooded roadways or around barricades.

More headlines from CBS17.com: