FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents without air conditioning are getting some relief in Cumberland County Friday as the heat index is predicted to rise above 100 degrees.

Cumberland County announced the following buildings as cooling stations on Friday.

The Department of Social Services

Located at 1225 Ramsey St., the department’s auxiliary lobby is serving as a cooling station.

Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and masks or face coverings are optional, but encouraged.

Cumberland County Department of Public Health

Located at 1235 Ramsey St., the first floor lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone entering the Health Department is required to wear a mask and participate in a temperature scan. Masks will be provided to anyone who does not have one.

All Cumberland County Public Libraries

All public libraries in the county are also open as cooling stations Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All eight library branches are open as cooling stations. To find the nearest library, go to cumberlandcountync.gov/departments/library-group/library.