Cumberland County plans to open learning centers in rural areas by partnering with non-profits

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Commissioners plan to partner with non-profits and community groups to open remote learning centers for children living in rural areas.

The rural centers will be in addition to the six libraries that will serve as learning centers for children of county employees starting next week, in an effort to maintain essential county services, commissioners say.

County managers say they’ll be sending out a request for proposals to non-profits and community groups so they can apply for federal COVID-19 relief money to open additional virtual learning centers.

More details are expected to be released after the commissioners meet Thursday.

Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans says for now the additional centers will only be for county families in rural areas to help them with internet connectivity and transportation issues.

“I think it’s a great plan for our community,” Evans said. “I think it helps out the school board a great deal.”

Evans says he does not know when the additional centers will be open and where they will be located.

The school district is providing staff to help with the learning centers at libraries in order to maintain essential county services. Some key county workers were having to miss work because of child care problems created by not having children in schools.

They don’t plan to staff the additional learning centers.

“Everyone’s essential,” says Cumberland County mom Michelle Hallas.

Hallas runs a Facebook page called Cumberland County Families to Safely Reopen Schools.

She doesn’t agree with the plan to open learning centers only for specific students.

“We are basically taking a public building and making a private school and funding it by the public, that’s what’s not right,” Hallas said. “We can’t pick and choose who we are going to allow to get educated.”

Hallas says she thinks commissioners are doing the best they can considering the Cumberland County Board of Education voted to keep schools closed until at least January, but she wishes the two groups would develop a plan that benefits all 50,000 students.

“They should have worked together and come up with a plan that was going to work for all students not just a certain facet of them,” Hallas said.

