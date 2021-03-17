Cumberland County prepping for 2 mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County health care providers are preparing for two mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Saturday.

One of them is at the Crown Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s for Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4 by appointment only.

Appointments can be made on Cumberland County’s website.

If you need help with scheduling an appointment, you can call 910-678-7657.

If you can’t make it Saturday, there is a standby lane available Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

About 50 to 60 employees and volunteers will be running Saturday’s clinic, which will help provide more convenient times for people to get vaccinated, said Cumberland County Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Green.

“The great thing about working a vaccine clinic is you get to hear lots of people’s personal stories,” Green said. “Just being able to hear how happy they are and joyous that it is their turn, and they have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

The other clinic happening Saturday will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center on Raeford Road.

Starting this week, the VA is offering the vaccine to all veterans, regardless if they fit into Groups 1 to 4.

“We are making it as open as possible to bring in all veterans who desire to get a COVID vaccine,” said Fayetteville VA Chief of Pharmacy Mike Thompson.

There are still about 600 slots available.

Vaccines will be available with or without an appointment.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment, call 910-475-6622.

There will be about 60 staff members helping at the clinic.

“We’ve administered 30,000 vaccinations so far,” Thompson said. “We’ve been pulling a lot of overtime, comp time to make these vaccinations happen.”