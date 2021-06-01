Cumberland County Public Library kicks off ‘Tails and Tales’ summer reading program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Public Library is kicking off its “Tails and Tales” summer reading program on Tuesday.

From today through Aug. 15, kids, teens and adults can keep track of their reading and earn virtual badges for a chance to win prizes.

Some of the prizes available include headphones, gift cards, color-changing mugs, and grand prizes including an annual family membership to the North Carolina Zoo, a $100 gift card and a Kindle.

Readers can track their progress by using a reading record which can be picked up at any Cumberland County library branch or downloaded and printed.

For more information on the program, click here.