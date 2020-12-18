Cumberland County pushes back return to classrooms by 2 weeks to account for virus incubation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Schools modified their plan to return students to partially return students to classrooms, a news release said.

The district decided in November that students would return under Plan B — a mix of virtual and in-person learning — on Jan. 7. Instead, all K-12 students will stay with online instruction through Jan. 15 to account for the incubation period of the virus should anyone be exposed during the holidays, the updated plan said.

The school system said COVID-19 positivity rate was on factor in the decision. It was 11.6 percent with the goal being 7 percent and a 14-day decline. It also noted that Cumberland County’s risk level was rated “orange” by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Between Jan. 25 and 29, students in K-2, sixth, and ninth grades will begin attending in-person classes in cohorts on a rotating basis. When students aren’t face-to-face, they’ll take part in virtual learning. All other grades will remain remote.

All other students will begin rotating in-person and virtual classes at the beginning of February. One cohort will attend on Mondays and Tuesdays with the other on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are designated remote learning for students and telework days for staff, CCS said.

The plan calls for elementary students to move entirely to in-person learning under Plan A on March. Middle and high school students will remain on Plan B.