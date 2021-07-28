Cumberland County reinstates mask requirement for government buildings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon announced Wednesday that the county is reinstating face mask requirements for all government buildings in the county beginning Thursday.

“We are taking this step to try to protect our employees and our citizens from the delta variant. We are monitoring our county metrics and the recommendations from the CDC, state health officials and our Public Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green regarding any further protective measures,” Cannon said. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. It is the best protection against the delta variant.”

The requirement comes as the county’s positivity rate average sits at 13.7 percent, a significant increase Cannon noted.

This mandate also comes a day after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public, indoor settings again in wake of the delta variant.