Cumberland County reports 1 new COVID-19 death with 7 new cases

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County officials announced Friday one new COVID-19 death and seven new cases of the disease.

The deaths in Cumberland County from coronavirus now are up to six while the number of COVID-19 cases are up to 105, Cumberland County officials said in a news release.

The latest death in Cumberland County happened Thursday at Womack Army Medical Center and was a person in their 50s, officials said.

“This week our community has been saddened by the loss of five of our fellow residents to this virus, and we are still seeing additional positive cases each day,” Cumberland County Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green said in the news release.

County officials also rolled out a new website which shows details of the COVID-19 cases. More than 20 cases are reported in each of two neighboring Cumberland County zip codes — 28314 and 28304 according to the new data.

For the week starting Monday to Friday, there have been 19 new COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths has increased from one to six, officials said.

“We can’t stress strongly enough the importance of following the stay-at-home order and only venturing out for essential needs like work or to buy food or medicine,” Green said in the release, adding that people going outside should wear masks.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the number of daily new COVID-19 new cases and deaths in Cumberland County. The actual number is seven new cases and one new death. The weekly numbers were incorrectly reported as new daily numbers.

