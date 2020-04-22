Cumberland County reports largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, county total up to 154

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County health officials have announced 21 new COVID-19 cases — its largest daily increase, bringing the county total up to 154.

“As local providers and labs increase their capacity for testing and decrease the turnaround time for results, it is not surprising to see a jump in the number of cases,” said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green.

The 21 new cases are the largest daily increase in positive cases since the first two cases were reported on March 19, officials say.