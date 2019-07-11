Cumberland County residents making stand against speeding drivers in neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some Cumberland County residents are trying to stop speeders in their tracks because of some close calls in their neighborhood.

“We have put several signs out to make people aware that we do have kids playing,” said resident Patrick Mcinroy.

He and several others in the Baywood subdivision are trying to get people to slow down.

“We had a couple skateboards that went out into the street and cars rolled over, so definitely a concern,” said Mcinroy.

Some are taking those concerns to social media and on the app NextDoor. Many sounding off about near misses and speeders in the area.

The sheriff’s office says they used to have radar trailers here to tell drivers when they’re going passed the posted speed limit. There were still complaints. They say the only other option is speed bumps.

“Speed bumps signs, digital signs, I think if people just pay attention,” said Mcinroy.

The sheriff’s office says the North Carolina Department of Transportation has to approve speed bumps or changes to the road.

Officers say they could write tickets if it gets worse, but some are hoping a sign from a neighbor will get drivers’ attention.

