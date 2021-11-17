Cumberland County School Board unanimously approves two $1,000 bonuses for all employees

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — School employees in Cumberland County will soon see extra money in their bank accounts.

The Cumberland County School Board unanimously passed two bonuses for all of its employees, including bus drivers.

The move comes in response to the ongoing countywide “sick-out” as dozens of buses still aren’t running.

The school board passed two $1,000 retention and recruitment bonuses. One will go out in mid-December and the second bonus will go out in April.

Dozens of bus drivers have been calling out sick to protest the county’s current pay and working conditions. No bus drivers attended Wednesday’s board meeting in person.

Associate Superintendent Clyde Locklear said the district is doing as much as it can right now and they’re hoping to do more if lawmakers are able to approve a state budget.

“We want to encourage our employees to continue to stay and serve our children and help to fill any gaps that may be associated with our salary schedule,” he said.

The bonuses add up to $9.3 million per semester. That money will come from federal stimulus dollars.