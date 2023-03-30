FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A school bus driver in Cumberland County is facing several charges after an incident involving a student earlier this month, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

Deputies said Steven Blue is charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of assault inflicting serious injury after an incident on March 9.

Cassie Brunson told CBS 17 that her 14-year-old nephew, Jeremy Osborne, said Blue assaulted him after bus No. 681 left Ann Chestnutt Middle School that day in Fayetteville.

Brunson said it started after her nephew made a comment to the bus driver about his driving.

“That’s when he pulled over. He came back there, grabbed him up, shoved him down into the seat, choked him, and told him not to ever talk to him like that again,” Brunson said.

Brunson said Osborne and his sister were immediately let off the bus after the incident. They then called Brunson.

“Regardless of what he said, you know he’s already been abused as a kid. That’s why he lives with me, and nobody had the right to put their hands on him. And that man should have been arrested right there,” she said.

Brunson and the bus driver called the police. Brunson said she took the teenager to the hospital where doctors told her his shoulder had been dislocated.

“What made him that angry that he had to do that to him?” Brunson asked.

Cumberland County Schools Associate Superintendent of Communications & Community Engagement, Dr. Lindsay Whitley sent CBS 17 the following statement:

“We take this matter very seriously and do not condone violence against students or staff. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials as they investigate this situation and will respond in accordance with Board Policy and applicable laws.”

“I feel like they are covering up stuff and not being transparent because of someone’s position and how long they’ve worked together and all of that stuff,” Brunson said.

CBS 17 was able to verify the bus driver has been working in various positions including custodian and carpenter apprentice in the school system for 34 years. He started as a bus driver in 2019.

Cumberland County Schools told CBS 17 he has been suspended with pay as the investigation continues.

As of Thursday afternoon, deputies said Blue had not been arrested yet and was supposed to turn himself in.