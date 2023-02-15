FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Since January, four Cumberland County women have found themselves behind bars after getting on school buses.

This even after “NO TRESPASSING” is in bold letters on the steps of each Cumberland County school bus. George Hall is the Safety and Security Director for Cumberland County Schools. He said some parents might have missed the messaging.

“They get on the school bus when they are not supposed to,” Hall said.

Those parents are being charged with misdemeanors for stepping onto the school buses and causing confrontation.

“Nobody is supposed to get on a school bus unless you’re authorized school personnel or students being transported to school,” Hall said.

Earlier this week, a 29-year-old Nicole Howard, of Fayetteville was arrested for trespassing on a Cumberland County School bus. Howard was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and processed. She was given a Written Promise To Appear and her court date is set for 9 a.m. on March 22.

This follows the arrest of another woman early two weeks ago, and two other women in January.

Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged Jan. 10 with trespassing on a school bus, as well as disorderly conduct at school and resisting a public officer.

Alexis Nideyah Beard, 22, was arrested and charged Feb. 3. She received an $5,000 unsecured bond and will appear in court March 13.

Brittany Nicole Smart was arrested and charged on Wednesday with trespassing on a school bus. She received a $2,500 unsecured bond and a court date on Feb. 16.

Hall said these parents handled matters involving their children the wrong way.

“Somebody unauthorized gets on the bus, there’s no telling what may happen. But it takes the bus driver’s attention away from the kids,” Hall said.

The safety and security director has this advice for parents.

“If you have a problem or something happens on the bus, go to the school, talk to the principal, talk to the assistant principal. That’s the way you handle it,” he said.