Cumberland County school leaders approve returning students to in-person learning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Board of Education decided Tuesday night that middle and high school students should have the option to return to in-person learning full time.

North Carolina law will require schools to allow families of elementary school students the option to be back in school full time starting next month.

Families will still have the option to remain with virtual learning only.

The plan approved Tuesday night will return pre-K through 12th-grade students to Cumberland County classrooms under Plan A starting April 12.

Plan A for Cumberland County Schools means that the schools do not have to reduce the usual number of students in the classroom and social distancing is not required on school buses.

Cumberland County Schools say about 29,192 students are back in the classroom this week, and about 19,547 students are virtual only.

“Overall no major issues yesterday,” Lindsay Whitley with Cumberland County Schools said. “It was a very smooth day, and we just appreciate everyone for preparing for that first day of in-person learning.”

For now, students who are doing the blended learning option are split into two groups with different groups going to school on different days of the week. Each student is in-person two days a week and attends virtually the other days.

Under the new plan approved Tuesday night, students will be in school every weekday except Wednesdays, which are reserved for cleaning of the schools. Students will attend classes remotely on Wednesdays.

Whitley says more than half of their 8,000 staff members have been vaccinated.