Cumberland County school leaders holding meeting Tuesday to possibly delay return of in-person classes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility of holding classes online for the first few days of this month.

Board members will weigh potential online instruction for Jan. 5-7 (Wednesday through Friday this week) amid concerns about COVID-19.

Those three days are the district’s first days of class for the second semester, with Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 3-4, being teacher workdays. Those became virtual workdays after a recent decision.

A district spokesperson emphasized to CBS 17 Monday evening that the board is not considering additional online learning days beyond the first week of January, and said concerns over the teacher staffing is what is driving this decision.

The district sent a survey to staff Monday aimed at gauging, under COVID-19 protocols, how many staff members will be able to report to work in person this week.

The meeting is set to get underway at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Education Resource Center located at 396 Elementary Drive. The meeting is in-person, and masks will be required.

CBS 17 will have coverage on the decision throughout the day.