Cumberland County school leaders to decide on return to in-person learning for K-12 students

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Board of Education is meeting Tuesday night to decide whether middle and high school students should have the option to return to in-person learning full time.

North Carolina law will require schools to allow families of elementary school students the option to be back in school full time starting next month.

Families will still have the option to remain with virtual learning only.

Cumberland County Schools say about 29,192 students are back in the classroom this week, and about 19,547 students are virtual only.

“Overall no major issues yesterday,” Lindsay Whitley with Cumberland County Schools said. “It was a very smooth day, and we just appreciate everyone for preparing for that first day of in-person learning.”

Whitley says if the board decides to open up middle and high schools full time, those students will still have the option to remain online only.

“We still would be obligated to provide a virtual option for those families who may not want to send their child back to in-person learning at this time,” Whitley said.

For now, students who are doing the blended learning option are split into two groups with different groups going to school on different days of the week.

Each student is in-person two days a week, and attends virtually the other days.

Families fill out information each day to help the schools ensure that students are staying home if they’re sick.

Temperatures are checked and masks are required while in school and on buses.

Wednesdays are reserved as cleaning days at the schools.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” Whitley said. “We have so many safety protocols in place and we feel as if we are prepared to move forward with in-person learning.”

Teacher Kimberly O’Callaghan runs the Facebook page Families for Safe Schools, a group that has advocated for the district to remain virtual throughout the pandemic.

She says plan B is going better than expected, and she wants the district to stick with that plan until the end of the year so more people can get vaccinated.

She’s also worried about the difficulties of teaching virtually while also teaching students who are attending in-person at the same time.

Whitley recognizes there are challenges and extra steps for teachers, and says resources are available to help.

“Teachers are really the superheroes right now in terms of that balancing act, and we appreciate all that they’re doing,” Whitley said.

Whitley says more than half of their 8,000 staff members have been vaccinated.