Cumberland County schools ask parents to choose among 3 options for school year

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County discussing how to tackle the brand new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is considering three options: blended in-person learning, full-time remote learning or the new virtual academy.

“We are asking you to go to that reentry website between now and Sunday. Read over those three options and then for each of your children that may be in different schools across the district, complete that form so that we can inform each school of the status of students,” said Meody Chalmers, the assistant superintendent for Cumberland County Schools.

School leaders are asking all parents to go online and pick the option that best suites their students.

The deadline is Sunday.

Click here to visit the website to make a choice.

