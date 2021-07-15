Cumberland County Schools, Cape Fear Valley Health team up for high school vaccine clinics

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County schools are preparing for a full comeback this school year, beginning with a partnership with Cape Fear Valley Health to vaccinate students 12 years of age and older – and their families.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said individuals 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine.

On Thursday, the county and Cape Fear Valley Health are holding clinics at five high schools from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and have scheduled the second dose at the same five schools for Aug. 4 from the same times.

The high schools participating today included Jack Britt High School, 71st High School, South View High School, Gray’s Creek High School, and Douglas Byrd High School.

The partnership will offer the clinics at five additional high schools on Friday with a scheduled second dose set for Aug. 5. These clinics will also be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The participating high schools include Terry Sanford High School, E.E. Smith High School, Pine Forest High School, Cape Fear High School, and Westover High School.

Lindsay Whitley, the associate superintendent, said students and their families are encouraged to attend their zoned high school clinic to allow the clinics to operate as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Additionally, no appointments are necessary and the clinics will remain open while supplies last.