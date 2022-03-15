FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Leaders at Cumberland County Schools expect their transportation budget to go into the red by the end of the school year.

“We recognize that there will be a deficit, just given the prices now,” said Kristi Harden, transportation executive director for Cumberland County Schools.

Harden said within the last three months the price for diesel fuel for buses increased by 35 percent. She thinks the school district could have to make some adjustments.

“We are not at a place where we had to minimize trips. We are not at that point yet,” Harden said.

Cumberland County operates more than 450 buses daily. So far this school year they have racked up 3 million miles.

Around $1.5 million is allocated in the budget just for fuel. So far around $1.2 million has been used this school year. That leaves just $300,000 in the budget for fuel and there are still two and a half months left in the school year.

“We are probably going to be right around $1.7 or $1.8 million in fuel,” said Earnest Gillespie, director of transportation for Cumberland County Schools.

Gillespie hopes the state will send relief to schools.

“The state sometimes issues contingency funding when fuel prices spike,” he said.

It’s possible the school district will have to shift funding around to cover the cost of fuel.

“We are just going to continue to evaluate the overall cost and we are going to make adjustments when they are necessary,” Harden said.

Half of the district’s 40,000 students ride the bus. Gillespie said if fuel prices stay up, they could see an increasing number of students taking the bus.