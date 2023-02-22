FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Schools said about 17 bus drivers called out sick Wednesday morning which sent families and school officials scrambling for a way to get children to and from school.

“School officials are notifying families in real-time as they learn about bus driver absences,” a school system official told CBS 17.

The school system did not have a total number of driver absences as of 9 p.m. CBS 17 is working to get a list of schools affected by Wednesday’s shortage.

The school system is encouraging impacted families to arrange before- and after-school transportation for their children. If they are unable to do so, they may call the Exceptional Children’s Transportation office at 910-678-2584 to discuss transportation options.

Cumberland County is just one school system that is grappling with lack of drivers.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools had at least 25 bus drivers and staff are out sick with COVID-19 or other illnesses Tuesday impacting 23 bus routes, according to the school district.

On Wednesday, CHCCS announced that 18 routes would not be covered.

Even if a route is covered, CHCCs said drivers may still run 45-60 minutes behind schedule for middle and high schools.

For afternoon, CHCCS is telling families of students in grades K-2 to be ready to receive their child at the bus stop.

“Additional communication related to significant delays will come from your student(s) school each afternoon,” CHCCS said in a message on its website.