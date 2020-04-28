Cumberland County Schools launches virtual math tutoring for students during COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Schools will offer students additional support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school system will offer LIVE, a virtual math tutoring program for students, beginning Tuesday.

Cumberland@Home LIVE, will connect students in grades 6 through 12, with a math educator for live, virtual tutoring.

“Our students are our highest priority,” said Dr. Stacey Wilson-Norman, the district’s chief academic officer. “We recognize that students and families are facing challenges with remote learning. Cumberland@Home LIVE is one more way we can reach our students, supporting their academic learning and also their well-being.”

Students can access Cumberland@Home LIVE on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. -7 p.m., through Google Meet or by telephone.

This service will serve as additional support for remote learning and will not replace instruction provided by the students’ math teachers.

