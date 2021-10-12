Cumberland County Schools make Nov. 12 ‘Wellness Friday,’ give students and staff day off to reflect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Schools converted Nov. 12 into a “Wellness Friday” for students and staff, a news release said Tuesday.

The day before, Nov. 11, is a district holiday for Veteran’s Day. Nov. 12 will be a non-instructional day for students and “a day of reflection for all CCS employees,” the release said.

Superintendent Dr. Martin Connelly Jr. said the only telework assignment for district staff is to reflect on what has worked and what could have been done differently since the beginning of the school year.

“During this time of reflective practice, we’re asking all employees to refrain from sending emails and truly focus on reflecting and on continuous improvement as we strive for a strong finish to this first semester of the Great Comeback,” Connelly said in the release. “In the words of Dr. Stephen Covey, we will be ‘sharpening our saws’ and using this opportunity to reflect and recharge.”