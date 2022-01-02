Cumberland County school leaders to consider delaying return of in-person classes; Monday, Tuesday set as virtual workdays

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County schools will have a virtual workday Monday and Tuesday just as the board of education considers delaying the start of in-person classes for 2022.

School officials announced that because there was a surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays, the first two days this week will be designated virtual workdays.

The change was made “with a focus on keeping students and staff safe,” Cumberland County Schools said in a news release.

The Cumberland County Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday to consider delaying in-person classes and instead start off with remote learning on Wednesday.

The special meeting is planned for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

School leaders would decide if they should “delay the resumption of in-person instruction and to begin the second-semester traditional calendar with all virtual instruction,” a news release said.

If approved, remote learning would start Wednesday and last through Friday.

“This would allow district officials to assess the impact of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus on our staffing ability for in-person learning,” officials said.

School officials said that students should also be tested for COVID-19 ahead of a return to school.

“If you have COVID symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, we urge you to get tested prior to returning to our campuses and office buildings,” officials said.