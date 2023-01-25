FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Schools announced it will be releasing students and staff one hour early Wednesday.

Officials said this is out of caution because of the threat of inclement weather.

Officials said the district’s “Prime Time Before & After School Program” will remain open two hours after the release time at each school site.

The district also canceled or rescheduled all athletic events and after-school activities for Wednesday.

