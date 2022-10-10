FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Leaders at Cumberland County Schools want to expand mental health therapy in all of the district’s schools.

“I think COVID opened the floodgates for a need that was already there,” Dr. Natasha Scott, executive director of student services at Cumberland County Schools said.

Currently, two mental health providers within the Alliance Health network are going into 18 Cumberland County Schools. Therapists are providing on-campus behavior therapy for individual students with the consent of the parents.

This is the second year of this initiative. In the first year, there were 16 schools with therapists. Around 144 parents consented to their children taking part in the program. Only 35 percent of them accepted the services the providers offered.

“It’s convenient for parents because this prevents them from having to check their child out of school and take them to an appointment. Means the parents could possibly be missing time from work,” Dr. Scott said.

The school system wants to expand it to all of its schools, which leaders say could take a few years.

“We want to move slowly. So, that we can ensure that high-quality services provided across the district to parents,” Scott said.

Right now Cumberland County Schools is looking for more quality mental health providers. So, schools can connect more families to these resources.

The following Cumberland County Schools are currently participating in the school-based behavior health program. See the graphic below.